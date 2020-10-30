NANTA advocacy, outreach committee takes certified agent campaign to Nigerians

There are better days ahead for frequent and prospective travellers as the Lagos Zone of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) set up three working committees with the responsibilities of stimulating activities that save travellers from touting services in the industry as well as upholding clear cut professionalism.

One of the three committees- the advocacy and outreach has taken a huge leap in its capacity to educate and update members of the public and travellers on its main function to sanitise the travel industry through best practice.

The newly inaugurated advocacy and outreach committee has Mr Adekunle Oluwole as Chairman; Mrs Joanna Owolabi, Secretary; Mrs Taiwo Omoifoh, Assistant Secretary while the members include Mr Efetobo Awhana, Mrs Abimbola Abiona, Mrs Elohor Kagho, Mrs Eke Stella and Mr Taiwo Oludayo as Exco Observer.

In a chat with TravelpulseandMICE recently, the chairman of the advocacy and outreach committee, Mr Oluwole said the responsibility given to his committee is a big one and all hands are on deck to effectively carry out the duties without delay.

According to him “it is a new dawn for NANTA and as a professional body working in one of the most important value chain sector in the world, we will try by all means to bring innovations to meet the COVID-19 new normal trend.”

“As a committee of the Lagos Zone, members are responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships/partnerships with both active and passive members of NANTA and with stakeholders within our target audience.

“Our committee is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing all current relationship activities of the Lagos Zone and makes recommendations for improvements, engage in advocacy and networking, create ways to strengthen relationships with stakeholders/target audiences, evaluate and explore opportunities for potential partnerships to strengthen the Association and promote outreach and follow-up with passive and potential members.

“Others include recommending new programs to strengthen relationship between NANTA and stakeholders, protect NANTA membership; strengthen the ‘Ask your Agent if he is NANTA Certified’ campaign, mobilise funds to execute programs, to monitor and examine progress towards improving the goals and objectives of the committee on a consistent basis and report to the executive management committee of the Lagos zone for approval and application.

“Taking the lead from the proactive and visionary leadership of the Lagos zone led by the Vice President, Mr Yinka Folami, we are duty ready to not only sanitise the industry but also turn a new page for the association through prompt advocacy and outreach programmes.” Oluwole added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.NANTA advocacy NANTA advocacy

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.NANTA advocacy NANTA advocacy

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.NANTA advocacy