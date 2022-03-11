NANTA 46th elective AGM brings experience to Kano with mini Durbar

The 46th Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has been pre-arranged to come with thrilling experience that will not only promote domestic tourism, but also open new vista of opportunities for members of the association.

The National President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos during a press conference announcing programmes for the 2022 elective AGM of the association slated from March 23 to 25, at the ancient city of Kano.

According to Akporiaye “the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has approved the staging of a mini Durbar Festival to usher in the 46th AGM.”

This is just as the association also said that NANTA had been approved as the official marketer and promoter of the Durbar Festival, an edge to boost the patronage level of the historical and cultural heritage of the people of Kano State.

Akporiaye said that the association was in Kano recently where the deal to be the official marketer and promoter of the famous Kano Durbar Festival was sealed, adding that that was one of the achievements of the association.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s NANTA’s elective AGM, “Anti-Trust Opportunities Available for Protection for the Nigerian Travel Market, the NANTA president said that the theme was informed by a presentation by the Chairman of Lagos State Law Reforms Commission, Dr Kemi Pinheiro on “Anti- Competition Law and Market Distortion’ to the Lagos Zone of NANTA in December 2021.

She said that while not pre-empting Pinheiro, the leature would be addressing the downstream aviation with reference to the long history of imbalance in NANTA’s relationship in the aviation industry.

“Nigerian travel agents are far behind in the exercise of their rights though the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) compared to countries such as Kenya, South Africa, UK, United States and Europe.

“There is the need to address the turmoil in consumer relationships in travel and present the opportunities for intervention to the FCCPC.

There is a need to successfully interpret and execute Ant-Trust policies and laws for balance and stability in the sector like some other key SME sectors in Nigeria.

“The issue of working closer with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and supporting further empowerment of the authority for stronger national regulation must be addressed and the need to eradicate touts from the profession and enforce professionalism within the ranks of travel agents must be looked into.”

On what necessitated the choice of Kano for the NANTA elective AGM, Akaporiaye said, “Kano is misconceived by so many people .As a matter of fact, Kano is one of the most peaceful and safest cities in Nigeria. In Kano, communal policing is in practice. The average Kano businessman does not want his business to be disrupted. Therefore, if he senses any security breach before you know it he or she has reported the matter and the culprit is apprehended. Kano is very safe.”

According to NANTA President, the Keynote Speaker is the Chairman of Lagos State Law Reforms Commission, Dr Kemi Pinheiro, while a panel of discussants comprising of the Director General of NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu, Head of Account Management, West/Central Africa, IATA, Dr Samson Fatokun, immediate past President of NANTA, Mr Bernard Bankole, Chairman, Sabre Networks Elder Gbenga Olowo and Country Manager, Air France/KLM, Mrs Christine Quantin.

The President also revealed that she would be running for a second term, having achieved a lot for the body in line with her campaign promises.

Speaking on her achievements as her first tenure runs to a close, the President said that today the Egyptian Embassy has given NANTA permission to handle Tourist Visas for tourists visiting Egypt and that the association has been given a check-list to follow by the Egyptian authorities.

She said that the deal signed with the Kano Emirate to be the official marketer and promoter is one of the achievements, adding that she and her team were able to open NANTA for more partnerships.

“I didn’t make many promises. I made only a four point agenda. I have been able to fulfil my campaign promises.”

Speaking on the achievements of the incumbent President, the Vice President, Lagos Zone, Yinka Folami said that the Akporiaye has even achieved beyond what she promised.

According to him, the President is equally strong in advocacy, uniting members and partnerships.

However, WakaNow has confirmed its support for the upcoming NANTA Annual General Meeting (AGM), slated to hold in Kano State in the last week of March, this year.

The top ranking travel trade outfit, which has over years ramped its services profile, brushing aside developmental challenges, took up a chunk of support baseline for NANTA, its mother regulatory body, to ensure the Kano 46th conclave of the association, lives up to the billing as the biggest gathering of industry players on the West Coast of Africa.

The President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who confirmed the support initiative from the management of WakaNow, said that the gesture is a moral booster to efforts by the association to organise a signature elective meeting in the history of the biggest travel and tourism trade group in Nigeria, adding that time has come for NANTA top players to rally round their iconic association in the quest to remain at the top of industry ranking.

”We got this far in the history of the association because our high up and inspiring members went out of their way to support the growth of the association.

“We are happy, that WakaNow has upped the call and no doubt, our best eleven players are expected to come out big, as the association goes for the best traditional outing in Kano in few weeks’ time,” she explained.

The Kano gathering with theme “Anti-Trust: Opportunities Available to the Nigerian Travel Market, will also feature trade exhibitions, mini Durbar and networking with high net worth multinational and local investment groups and airlines big wigs, also a gala night showcasing the best of Nigerian music and hospitality, drawing the curtains.

