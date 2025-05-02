NANS warns self-acclaimed president to stop distracting student body

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a strong warning to a self-acclaimed president, urging them to stop distracting the organisation from its mandate of true student representation.

NANS described the individual’s actions as a form of misinformation aimed at dividing the association and undermining its unity.

The statement signed by NANS Assistant Secretary General, Olatunji Adejuwon, noted that the individual is not recognised as a legitimate leader and is instead acting for personal gain and financial reward.

NANS criticised the individual’s consistent attacks on government officials, particularly Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and others, describing it as a calculated attempt to exploit the current political landscape.

NANS emphasized that the organisation’s strength lies in its structures and democratic processes, and urged the media and stakeholders to engage with the real structures of the organisation, rather than amplifying the claims of the self-acclaimed president.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to true student representation and its determination to protect the unity and dignity of the Nigerian student community.

NANS called on genuine comrades to remain focused and united, emphasising that the organisation’s mission is too important to be derailed by distractions.

The association warned that it will not allow itself to be reduced to a tool in the hands of a few individuals with ulterior motives.

