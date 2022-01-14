NANS to petition Buhari, IGP, DSS against Uzodimma

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to petition President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Director-General of the Department of State Security against the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma over what it described as a crisis within the state.

This was even as it condemned an attack on Uche Nwosu, a former gubernatorial candidate at the 2019 election by men of the Nigeria Police Force during the funeral rites of his late mother.

Senate President, NANS, Chuks Okafor who made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, asserted that kidnapping, attacks and scores of killings have suddenly become a regular occurrence in the state.

According to him, the leadership style in which the Governor adopted has further plunged the state into chaos.

“We have watched with disdain the way and manner in which Governor Hope Uzodimma had conducted himself as governor, it will be correct to say that he’s running governance with high handedness and gross tyranny.

“A governor who clamps down on every citizen, and leaders of the state is creating a dysfunctional society. No wonder why the state has gone from the peaceful Imo state to the haven of crisis,” he said.

He further noted the recent harassment of former governor, Rochas Okorocha by the NigeriaPolice force, purportedly on the orders of the governor.

He said the association would not hesitate to defend the individuals in question, even as he called on the President to wade into the situation in the State so as to avert a crisis.

“It is worthy to note that, Uche Nwosu is a former official of NANS and Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a life Patron of NANS, we shall defend them in the face of oppression and intimidation.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Hope Uzodimma to order before he finally destroys Imo state and leads it into a state where all men come to bear arms,” he added.

