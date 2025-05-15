NANS Southwest hails philanthropist for N100m student support

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended philanthropist and legal practitioner, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, for allocating ₦100 million in support of the student community.

In a statement jointly signed by NANS Southwest Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Taiwo Owolewa, and Assistant General Secretary, Oluwole Olutunde, the association described Olajengbesi’s intervention as a rare demonstration of dedication to youth empowerment.

NANS lauded his remarkable and consistent commitment to student development through his Students Community Support Initiative.

The students’ body reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting such initiatives, which advance the welfare and interests of Nigerian students.

ALSO READ: NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting

It also called on other stakeholders, student movement alumni, and leaders to emulate this initiative.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest Zone (Zone D), ably led by Comrade Owolewa Taiwo, proudly commends Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq., for his remarkable and consistent commitment to student development through the 2025 edition of his Students Community Support Initiative.

“This year, Mr. Olajengbesi has once again demonstrated rare dedication to youth empowerment and education by personally allocating ₦100 million to support students and former student leaders through various life-changing interventions.

“These include:N240,000 grants each to 40 Law School students emerging from the student movement community, N2.5 million dedicated to supporting 10 students pursuing postgraduate education abroad, N1 million in start-up support for 10 former student leaders, N500,000 earmarked for medical assistance for former activists and substantial professional and institutional backing for lawyers, law students, and national student law bodies such as LAWSAN.

“This initiative is not only noble; it is a clear reflection of visionary leadership grounded in gratitude, empathy, and an unwavering belief in the potential of Nigerian students.

“As NANS Southwest, we are especially inspired by the inclusivity of this year’s program, which extends to First Class graduates of the University of Abuja and youths from the Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency.

“This affirms the belief that no one should be left behind in the pursuit of education and self-betterment.

“The Zone D leadership reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting initiatives like this, which place the welfare and advancement of Nigerian students at the center.

“We remain resolute in championing student interests across all states in the Southwest and beyond, standing firmly for policies, programs, and interventions that uplift our members and empower their futures.

“We call on other stakeholders, student movement alumni, and leaders of conscience to follow this exemplary path by investing not just in structures, but in people, ideas, and potential.

“Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq., your consistency since 2017 has not gone unnoticed. You have set a standard for meaningful alumni engagement with the student community. NANS Southwest salutes your leadership, and we pray for continued strength, provision, and opportunities for you to do even more,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE