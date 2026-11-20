The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, has pushed for expanded opportunities in capacity building, internships and student-led innovation during a strategic engagement with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Representing the zonal leadership during the engagement, the Welfare Director of NANS South-West Zone D, Comrade Sadiq Adams (popularly known as KIAKIA), pressed for broader avenues for students beyond routine water transportation safety.

Deliberations centred on potential partnerships spanning internships, industrial training, career mentorship, technical exposure and skill development within Nigeria’s maritime and inland waterways sector.

A key proposal tabled by the student delegation is the Student Waterway Mobility and Safety Initiative, designed to transform students from passive commuters into active stakeholders in water transit. Under the proposed framework, students would contribute through passenger feedback, safety reporting, identification of waterway mobility bottlenecks, and data-driven recommendations aimed at supporting policy, improving operations and strengthening safety across the waterways.

Receiving the delegation, Mr Damilola Emmanuel welcomed the engagement and offered encouraging feedback, signalling LASWA’s readiness to explore practical avenues of collaboration with the student constituency.

Reaffirming its stance on youth participation in governance, NANS South-West Zone D noted that students should not merely be recipients of government programmes, but should be empowered to bring fresh ideas, innovation and practical solutions to public administration and regional development. Emphasising its commitment to bridging the gap between students, institutions and opportunities, the zone stated that it remains focused on building partnerships that deliver tangible results for young people.