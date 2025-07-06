NANS seeks establishment of more institutions in FCT

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and relevant authorities to prioritise the establishment of more educational institutions within the FCT.

Chairman NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) FCT, Comrade Wele ThankGod Chimenem, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja in view of the growing population within the nation’s capital city and the urgent need to expand access to education at all levels in FCT.

“We are appealing to the Federal Capital Territory Administration and relevant authorities to prioritize the establishment of more educational institutions within the FCT.

“This includes the opening of additional universities, polytechnics, schools of Agriculture, Technical Institutions and other tertiary institutions to cater to the growing population of young people seeking quality education,” Chimenem stated.

He commended the Federal Government for approving the Federal Polytechnic at Gwarinpa and also the University of Science and Technology in Abaji.

The chairman of NANS JCC, FCT, maintained that education remains a critical tool for national development, noting that FCT, as the seat of government, must set an example by expanding access to affordable and quality education for all.

“NANS FCT believes that opening more schools will help reduce the number of out-of-school children, ease the burden on the existing overstretched institutions, and create opportunities for skill acquisition and youth empowerment across the territory.

“We call on the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike and relevant agencies, as well as stakeholders to act promptly in the interest of the future of our young people and the overall development of the Federal Capital Territory,” NANS stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

