NANS rejects compulsory N10,000 drug test for varsity students

…urges NDLEA boss Marwa to halt enforcement

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly rejected the mandatory ₦10,000 drug test fee being imposed on newly admitted students of universities and other tertiary institutions by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a statement issued on Monday, November 16, the apex student body called on the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.), to immediately halt the enforcement and collection of the fee across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

NANS expressed deep concern over what it described as the exploitation of students by government agencies.

The association noted that forcing students to pay for an agency-driven exercise contradicts ongoing Federal Government interventions aimed at making higher education more accessible and improving student welfare.

“While we are not opposed to drug testing, the promotion of drug-free institutions, or any genuine effort aimed at addressing drug abuse, we stand opposed to any attempt to transfer the financial burden of such exercises to Nigerian students,” the statement read. “This is particularly unacceptable when the initiative is being driven by the Agency itself and students have not independently requested these tests.”

The association explained that the mandatory toxicology screening, supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, specifically targets newly admitted 100-level and 200-level students as a compulsory requirement for registration.

ALSO READ: Kaduna Sharia Court fixes December 14 to rule on case involving Islamic cleric

The test is aimed at curbing substance abuse among young people on campuses.

However, NANS stressed that Nigerian students are already grappling with severe economic pressures, including rising tuition fees and the high cost of living.

Subjecting freshers to an additional ₦10,000 levy under the guise of drug testing places an avoidable financial strain on both students and their parents.

“The welfare of Nigerian students must not become a revenue-generating venture for government agencies,” NANS stated. “If the Agency must carry out its official responsibilities, it must do so without imposing any financial burden on students.”

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives that advance student safety and development, NANS warned that it would not fold its arms while students face financial exploitation, maintaining its stance on protecting affordable education across the country.