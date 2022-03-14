NANS protests police brutality, killings of students in Oyo

National Associations of Nigerian Students (NANS) has protested over alleged brutality and killings of students by the suspected police officers in some parts of Oyo State.

Condemning the Police Authority over what it described as aiding and abetting crimes and criminalities, its South-West coordinator, Comrade Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, warned that the dastardly act would no longer be condoned by the Union.

Olatunji had in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday noted that suspected police officers had in the last few months terminated the lives of students with promising futures in some parts of the state.

He, therefore, threatened that further brutality and killings of the students by the recalcitrant officers would be resisted by the Union.

The statement reads, “as the global community continues to advocate against the wave of police brutality and unprovoked shooting, the aftermath of some mechanism set up to curtail these ugly incidents have begun to bear fruit in some parts of the World.

“However, the same cannot be said of Nigeria. On a daily basis, harmless and helpless Nigerian citizens continue to fall victim to bloodthirsty officers who mete out on Nigerians various inhuman treatment ranging from verbal assault, outright assault, unlawful arrest, unjust detention and more often than not, being shot at.

“This saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding us from danger have turned themselves to actual danger.

“On Friday March 11, 2022, the Nigerian students being one of the most vibrant and vocal supporters of Police welfare yet again suffered great injustice from the hands of a reckless policeman.

“Akinsuyi Samuel, a Business Administration student at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa was beaten and then shot on the leg by a yet-to-be-identified stop and search police officer on his way from Eruwa to Ibadan on Friday.

“This demonic action has thrown Mr Samuel Akinsuyi into a titanic battle against paralysis.

“It is rather unfortunate that several days after the criminal incident, the Nigeria Police, Oyo command and the Police Service Commission have failed to make a convincing action statement over this persistent cankerworm.”

As the culture is, most times when an officer of law infringes on the fundamental human rights of the citizens, the police force and service commission usually perfect a cover-up and make sure that justice is circumvented.

Up till now, the assailant remains unidentified. This is a clear sign of the regular conspiracy practices of the police force.

