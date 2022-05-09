NANS protests extension of ASUU strike, threatens to shutdown govt offices nationwide

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to shutdown the Federal and States government institutions nationwide over the extension of the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by three months.

Describing the decision as unacceptable, the Southwest Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Adegboye Olatunji, in a statement, sought the supports of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other relevant trade unions in the country in its bid to shutdown down agencies and parastatals of the Federal and states government nationwide.

NANS stated that the calls for the support of the relevant labour unions in fighting what could aptly be described as insensitivity of the Federal government to the plight of the students became imperative following the effects of the prolonged strike on the future of the affected students.

According to him, “it is so sardonic that things are not in anyway getting better in the education sector in Nigeria. We are so disappointed that the Federal government could not even honour the agreement nor ready to shift ground.

“Nigerian students have been at home for over two months and information that we got today, (Monday) means that we shall stay at home for another three months.

Nigerian students are tired of the federal government playing dice with their future and that is why it should be ready to jaw-jaw or war-war. We cannot keep pretending that all is well.

“We can not keep looking akin while some people who enjoyed free education are playing with our future. They are most concern about their political ambition than students returning to the classrooms.

“Most of these so-called politicians have their folks schooling outside the country and that is why they are not showing any concern. In few days time, Nigeria will be at standstill.

“We, hereby call on the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to declare the state of emergence and close down all states government parastatals and Federal government institutions nationwide until the needful is done.”