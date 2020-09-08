NANS protest increase in electricity tariff, petrol pump price in Osogbo

Scores of students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital to denounce the recent increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff by the federal government.

The protesters donned the orange beret of #Revolution Now Movement converged on the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park before moving through MDS road to Olaiya junction chanting solidarity songs.

Details later…

