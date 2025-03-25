NANS petitions Tinubu, seeks justice for five UNIOSUN students killed in auto crash

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded justice for the five students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) who lost their lives in an auto crash near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

NANS South West Assistant General Secretary, Josiah Adeyemo Kayode, in conjunction with NAUS CMC Osun (JCC Osun) and NANS South West (Zone D), in a petition addressed to President Bola Tinubu, dated March 24, 2025, accused the Transport Company of negligence, indifference, and failure to take responsibility for the accident involving the students.

The students’ body accused the transport company of gross negligence, recklessness, and an utter lack of accountability regarding the tragic accident.

NANS stated that it was disturbing that, despite the gravity of the incident, the transport company had failed to release any official statement, send condolences to the victims’ families, or accept responsibility for its role in the unfortunate disaster.

According to them, the company’s silence is not only an insult to the bereaved families but also a blatant disregard for human lives and public safety.

“Your Excellency, this recklessness cannot go unpunished. Companies operating in Nigeria must be held accountable for their actions, especially when their negligence leads to the loss of innocent lives,” the students said.

The students urged the President’s office to institute an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, ensuring that the transport company is held responsible for any violations of safety regulations that contributed to the accident.

If found guilty of negligence, NANS demands the indefinite closure of the company to prevent further loss of lives.

Additionally, they called on the Ministry of Transportation to review the company’s operational license and assess whether it meets the necessary safety standards required to continue operations in Nigeria.

The students emphasized that the affected students and their families deserve justice, urging the government to compel the company to take full responsibility and compensate the victims’ families for their loss.

While calling on the Nigeria Police not to bury the case, NANS expressed concern over a recurring pattern in which cases of corporate negligence are swept under the carpet.

They urged the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of the Osun State Police Command to ensure that the case is not abandoned or manipulated in favor of the transport company.

NANS warned that Nigerian students would not remain silent while innocent lives continue to be endangered by the irresponsibility of corporate entities.

“If swift action is not taken, NANS JCC Osun will mobilize students across the state and beyond for mass action to demand justice.

“We trust in Your Excellency’s commitment to justice and public safety, and we look forward to your immediate intervention in this pressing matter,” they added.