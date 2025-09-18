NANS passes vote of confidence in Ogun-Osun River basin authority

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), Engr. Adedeji Ashiru.

The student body, however, warned against acts of sabotage allegedly carried out by some “unscrupulous elements” attempting to derail him from his proper course.

National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Samson Adeyemi, stated in a Thursday release in Abuja that Engr. Ashiru’s administration has continued to set commendable standards in public service, achieving verifiable successes in rural development, youth empowerment, and infrastructural renewal across the basin’s operational areas.

“His focused leadership and strategic reforms have revitalized the agency and positively impacted the lives of ordinary Nigerians, particularly in water resource management and agricultural development.

“NANS has closely monitored the activities and performance of the agency under Engr. Ashiru and is satisfied with the level of transparency, efficiency, and commitment to the core mandate of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority,” the statement said.

Adeyemi further emphasized that Ashiru’s leadership is people-centered, student-friendly, and driven by a clear vision of sustainable development and effective service delivery.

“We, however, strongly condemn any attempts by unscrupulous elements to sabotage or distract this capable leadership through blackmail, misinformation, or politically motivated attacks.

“Such actions are regressive, unpatriotic, and will be met with resistance from the Nigerian student body.

“NANS therefore warns those behind these malicious plots to desist immediately. The student community will not remain passive while a performing public servant is being witch-hunted for simply executing his duties with integrity and excellence.

“We urge relevant authorities, community stakeholders, and civil society to continue supporting Engr. Adedeji Ashiru as he diligently carries out his responsibilities. At this critical stage in our national development, Nigeria needs more leaders like him—focused, accountable, and development-oriented.

“Once again, NANS officially passes a vote of confidence in Engr. Adedeji Ashiru and calls on the general public to disregard any sponsored falsehoods or campaigns of calumny,” the statement added.

Adeyemi concluded by emphasizing that NANS stands in solidarity with Ashiru while reaffirming its commitment to defending truth, justice, and progress.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE