NANS, NAPS, others applaud ITF over prompt stipend payment, reforms

The Coalition of Student Organisations in Nigeria has lauded the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin, for what they describe as a “student-friendly and proactive approach” in the ongoing reforms of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

In a joint statement signed over the weekend, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), along with sister unions—the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), the National Association of University Students (NAUS), and the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES)—commended the ITF’s management.

According to NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, Nigerian students are beginning to witness “a paradigm shift” in the implementation of SIWES due to the responsive and visionary leadership of the new Director-General.

“As a result of our sustained engagements and the DG’s responsiveness, we are pleased to announce key developments,” the statement read.

Among the reforms highlighted were efforts to clear the backlog of unpaid stipends and ensure timely disbursements.

The ITF has also introduced better coordination for student supervision and eliminated the financial burden of purchasing logbooks by adopting an electronic logbook system.

The students further noted that, for the first time, they are now being included in the formulation and monitoring of SIWES policies. They added that new control mechanisms have significantly reduced fraud and exploitation in the system.

Calling for patience among affected students, the statement reaffirmed trust in Dr Ogun’s capacity to deliver on ITF’s mandate.

The student union bodies also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr Ogun, describing the decision as one that has “rekindled hope and trust in the system.”

They pledged their full support for the ITF boss, noting his alignment with the president’s Renewed Hope agenda, which aims to build a productive, competent, and employable youth population.

