NANS lauds Tinubu for curtailing ASUU strike in Nigeria

Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for addressing the challenges that often trigger the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embark on nationwide strikes.

The NANS National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, gave the commendation while briefing journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Dr Ossy Onuko, at his office in Awka on Thursday. The visit marked the commencement of his inspection tour of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects across universities in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Oladoja noted that ASUU strikes ceased shortly after President Tinubu assumed office two years ago, following the removal of the union from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to him, this is the first time since 1999 that the country has not experienced an ASUU strike for two consecutive years. He attributed this to the President’s decision to permanently remove the union from the IPPIS platform, which he said has been beneficial to lecturers and has enabled them to perform commendably.

“The President has also done well in establishing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NETFUND), which has drastically reduced the rate of school dropouts in the country, and for allocating a significant portion of the national budget to the education sector,” he said.

Regarding his visit, the NANS President explained that he, alongside his executive members, would tour all university campuses across the South-East states—Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi—to assess student welfare and inspect ongoing reconstruction and renovation of TETFund projects in the region.

He urged the President not to relent in his continuous efforts to transform the education sector in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE