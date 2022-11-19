NANS lauds Oyo lawmaker’s strides in education sector

The member representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest, Honourable Stanley Olajide meets standards for good governance, qualitative representation, progressive legislations, futuristic bills, ingenious policies and palatable development.

Deputy Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, Mr Alao John, addressing a press conference in Ibadan, said this is the verdict of the NANS Special Assessment Committee which assessed the performance of other federal lawmakers in Oyo state.

Speaking, Alao said the leadership of students in the South-West were particularly wowed by Olajide’s strides and interventions in the education sector.

Among others, Alao credited Olajide for moving a motion for the upgrade of the College of Animal Health Production Technology, Ibadan to the Federal University of Agriculture, Ibadan.

He said the NANS South-West also acknowledged Olajide for paying WAEC fees for over 100 students as well as grants for 50 students of tertiary institutions in the state.

He also pointed to Olajide being responsible for the rehabilitation of classrooms, construction of new blocks of classrooms, provision of solar-powered ICT centres, and procurement of ICT equipment, instructional materials, furniture, and writing materials for over 40 primary and secondary schools in his Ibadan Northwest/Southwest constituency.

Alao also mentioned the NANS was impressed that the lawmaker facilitated the construction of a youth development and sports health centre in Ososami, Ibadan as well as several grants, empowerment and job opportunities for youths in his constituency.

He added that Olajide is also due for commendations for rehabilitation and equipping primary healthcare centres and rehabilitating roads in his constituency.

Alao said it was passing a vote of confidence in Olajide’s second term bid going by his antecedents and belief that he’ll continue to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





NANS lauds Oyo lawmaker’s strides in education sector