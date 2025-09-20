NANS lauds FHA boss over housing reforms

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, for taking bold steps and demonstrating a strong commitment to addressing the housing deficit in the country.

The student body expressed their admiration for his exemplary leadership and reform-driven administration since his assumption of office as the Managing Director of the FHA.

In a statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Samson Adeyemi, on Saturday in Abuja, NANS noted that since taking office, Hon. Ojo has shown unwavering dedication to repositioning the FHA into a more transparent, efficient, and people-centered agency.

“Under his visionary leadership, the FHA has undergone significant transformation in policy implementation, service delivery, and internal administration, setting a new benchmark for public housing management in Nigeria.”

“NANS particularly commends Hon. Ojo for introducing and strengthening digital platforms that enhance accountability and transparency in payment processes and record-keeping within the Authority. These forward-thinking reforms are not only addressing corruption and inefficiency but also building public trust in the FHA’s operations.”

“We further applaud the MD/CEO for his inclusive leadership style, especially his efforts to ensure the employment and empowerment of youth with disabilities, as well as the conversion of long-serving ad hoc staff into full-time employees.”

“These actions are not only commendable but also reflective of a leader who values human capital, promotes equity, and rewards diligence.”

“Having critically assessed the activities and performance of the Federal Housing Authority under his leadership, NANS affirms that Hon. Oyetunde Ojo’s administration is result-oriented, youth-friendly, and aligned with the national vision of sustainable development, affordable housing, and social inclusion,” Adeyemi stated.

However, the students issued a stern warning to individuals or groups attempting to distract or derail the progress made by Ojo’s administration through falsehoods, baseless attacks, or politically motivated sabotage.

NANS, in the statement, reaffirmed its strong opposition to such retrogressive tendencies and pledged to mobilize Nigerian students in defense of public servants committed to genuine national development.

Adeyemi called on all stakeholders, including civil society, government institutions, and the general public, to continue supporting Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo in his mission to transform public housing in Nigeria.

“Once again, the National Association of Nigerian Students proudly passes a Vote of Confidence in Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo and reaffirms our unwavering support for his efforts to drive transparency, reform, and inclusive growth within the Federal Housing Authority.”