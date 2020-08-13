NANS hails Ogun Gov for completion of abandoned projects, investment in education

The National leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for changing the fortunes of the State for good.

The student body also expressed satisfaction with the huge investment in education by Abiodun’s administration while also thanking the Governor for his timely intervention by abolishing the N25,000 charge for COVID-19 test for returning students of private schools.

National Secretary of NANS, Comrade Umaru Yusuf in a statement in Abuja described Governor Abiodun as the architect of modern Ogun State.

Yusuf said the students were particularly happy with the Governor’s determination to complete all abandoned projects by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, “irrespective of the financial constraints being experienced by the state like every other State of the Federation, in fact, the Governor has mobilised contractors back to the sites of all the projects and work has resumed back.”

According to him, the Governor has made giant strides in road construction and rehabilitation, noting that “Governor Abiodun is the first Governor in the history of the State to have constructed and rehabilitated over 50 roads within one year in the State”.

“From our investigations, so far, over 50 roads have been completed in the three Senatorial Districts of the State, with two of them already fitted with street lights. There are also 19 on-going road projects across the State.”

According to NANS, Governor Abiodun’s sincerity of purpose and sheer determination has changed the fortunes of the education sector for good.

He said immediately Abiodun assumed office, he embarked on massive road construction and rehabilitation across the three Senatorial Districts of the State among which are Itokin-Ibefun-Ijebu Ode road, Iperu-Ilisan road, Sango-Ojodu Abiodun road, Ilaro-Owode road, and Abeokuta-Sango-Ota-Lagos road, while Osi-Ota-Awolowo-Navy-Kola road and Balogun Kuku road in Ijebu Ode have been completed among others.

NANS who lamented the negligence of the education sector by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, insisted that “but for the timely intervention of Governor Abiodun in the crises that bedevilled all three levels of education in the State, the sector would have completely collapsed.

NANS recalled, ” was a walking corpse. The immediate past government led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for reasons best known to them, uprooted the established working system of the tertiary institution, making unnecessary claims of the need to convert the school to a university of science and technology – a move that would have cost all academic and non-academic staff of the institution to lose either their jobs or some years of service.

He said, “Today, the prestigious and long-existing Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta is back on her feet, with a good number of employed staff, matriculated students, robust IGR and an overall working system; thanks for Governor Dapo Abiodun who intervened.

“The Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu, Ijebu was also not spared in the mismanagement of the last administration. The tertiary institution was shut down for almost two years as a result of the crisis that engulfed the school.

“One of the most remarkable achievements of Governor Abiodun is the rehabilitation of 236 primary schools across all the wards in the State.”

The students’ body while declaring its unflinching support for Governor Abiodun-led administration, urged him to remain focused and not be distracted by the noise of the opposition.

