NANS hails Lagos LCDA chair over bursary awards to indigenes

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos State Chapter, has commended the chairman Yaba LCDA, Dr Kayode Omiyale over the award of bursary to indigenes of the LCDA .

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the chairman, NANS , JCC Lagos state chapter, Quadri Abdul-Raheem on Sunday.

NANS in the statement described the bursary award as an exceptional support to indigent and underprivileged students in the Yaba community.

According to the students’ body , the bursary award which was facilitated by NANS to support the students tuition and academic expenses.

The N50,000 grant was awarded to students in tertiary institutions including, students of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech , Federal College of Education (Technical) FCET Akoka, and Lagos State College of Health Technology, LASCOHET.

NANS in the statement however appreciate omiyale’s contribution to the education of indigent students in the LCDA.

“Through the proactive efforts of NANS, a bursary/grant scheme was facilitated for students in tertiary institutions domiciled within Yaba LCDA. In a generous and compassionate move, Dr. Kayode Omiyale approved 80 bursary slots, distributed equally among students of UNILAG, YABATECH, FCET Akoka, and LASCOHET. Each beneficiary received a grant of N50,000 to support their tuition and academic expenses.

“This initiative is a reflection of responsive and student-friendly leadership. It brings great relief to many struggling students and reinforces the importance of government intervention in supporting education at the grassroots.

“We expressed gratitude to Dr. Omiyale for his unwavering commitment to youth development and educational empowerment. He further urges other Local Government and LCDA Chairmen across Lagos State to emulate this noble gesture by prioritizing student welfare within their constituencies.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative that we remember our students as our future leaders and extend hands of support to ensure they are not left behind due to financial hardship.

“We say a loud and resounding Thank you to Dr. Kayode Omiyale for setting a standard in people-oriented governance,” the statement read.

