NANS faults FG on renegotiating 2009 ASUU agreement

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West zone has faulted the decision of the Federal Government to set up a seven-man committee to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Federal Government had on Monday inaugurated the committee chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, the deputy coordinator, NANS South-West, Mr Alao John, questioned the need for a renegotiating of the 2009 agreement, urging the federal government to rather honour the agreement it reached with ASUU, 13 years ago.

Casting doubts over what comes out of such renegotiation, Alao said what was expedient was for the Federal Government to be honest to implement the existing 2009 ASUU/FG agreement.

Alao said, “This time, there is no need for negotiation. We need the federal government to do the needful.

“There is an agreement on ground as far back as 2009. Why renegotiate again? We don’t want renegotiation; we want them to do the needful.

“They should do the needful by going back to that Memorandum of Understanding reached in 2009.

“We want the federal government to be honest and honour the agreement reached with ASUU over a decade ago.

“They have been negotiating, having one committee or the other but nothing new has emerged. We want them to effect the agreement. We don’t want another negotiation.”

As regards the current ASUU strike, Alao said the NANS South West is on the side of ASUU, this time, owing to the constant failures of the federal government to honour agreements reached with the ASUU.

“We are standing tall with ASUU. Long before now, we have been standing with the federal government and nothing new has been done.

“The federal government has not for once honoured the agreement they made far back as 2009. That is why, this time, the NANS South West is standing with ASUU, and there will be a genuine result,” Alao said.

In standing with the ASUU, also, Alao said the NANS South West planned to stage a walk with ASUU to show its solidarity.