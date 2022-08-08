NANS dismisses report on dissolution of Asefon-led executive

The Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has dismissed a statement being circulated suggesting that the National Executive of NANS led by Comrade Sunday Asefon as President has been dissolved and a date fixed for the inauguration of the new executive.

The NANS Senate said this was an outright falsehood as Comrade Sunday Asefon remains the constitutionally recognised President of the Association.

The statement debunking the claims of dissolution of the Asefon-led National Executive was jointly signed by the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Chuks Okafor Innocent, Deputy Senate President, Comrade Usman Nagwaza and NANS Senate Clerk, Comrade Juliet Obinta and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement read: “The attention of the Senate Secretariat of NANS has been drawn to a malicious press release circulated by one Comrade Usman Mohammed dissolving the National Executive and Fixing a date for the inauguration of the new executive.

“The Senate of NANS wishes to state expressly that Comrade Usman is neither a Senator in NANS nor a member of Senate. That the said release does not in any way align with the requirement of the constitution of NANS.

“That the said comrade does not have any authority to remove an elected president talk less of inaugurating a new exco without an election.

“That the constitutional process for transition has started with Convention Planning Committee in place. That aspirant into different offices had obtained nomination forms and had been duly screened as required by the constitution so the insinuation that the President is not transiting power is not only irresponsible but self-serving.

“Security agencies had been notified to investigate the said Comrade for his attempt to cause the breakdown of order and peace at this sensitive period of our nation’s history.

“That Comrade Adedayo Sunday Asefon remains the constitutionally recognised President and the Senate is the only authority empowered by the constitution to remove a sitting president.

“The transition process is in top gear and those that are agitated because they can’t prove their studentship and as such disqualified from contesting any office in NANS are behind this onslaught against the President because of his insistence that only registered students of a recognized tertiary institution will be cleared to contest the election.

“That the President and the Senate have acted according to the constitution by constituting the Convention Planning Committee (CPC) members who are saddled with the responsibility of organizing the elective convention and as such the President cannot be blamed for any delay in the process as he is not part of the CPC.

“That the Executive and the Senate are concentrating efforts on how the prolonged ASUU strike can be resolved and no distraction will be tolerated as we expect the CPC to do their job and conduct a credible election.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





NANS dismisses report… NANS dismisses report…