NANS demands sack of CBN governor, Finance minister over N700 to $1 exchange rate

The National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, under the leadership of Adegboye Olatunji has demanded the sack of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele over what it described as the worthless value of the naira in the international market.

In a statement signed by NANS chairmen and the South-West coordinator, the students’ body said the fact that a dollar presently exchanged for over N700 showed the incompetence of both the CBN governor and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

The students said present over N700 to $1 exchange rate further bastardised the nation’s economy and compounded the hardship faced by Nigerians.

As a matter of urgency, the NANS called on the National Assembly to also demand the sack of both Emefiele and Zainab.

In the meantime, the body demanded the enforcement of the act that reserved naira as the only means of exchange in Nigeria.

This is as the body added that it was time for the Nigerian economy to be redirected as a pro-people economy where the priority in governmental decisions is the workers and the masses.

The statement read: “It is rather unfortunate that the basis of the society which is the economy in itself has been totally destroyed such that it is now impossible for Nigerians to live by legal means since their earnings can no longer fetch them anything.

“The value of the naira in exchange at the international market has now become so worthless, no thanks to the incompetency of the governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his failed counterpart serving as the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed.

“As the naira now exchanges to a dollar at $1 to N710, it is expected that this duo should resign from office with shame and bid public office goodbye forever. the effect of their incompetence on the lives of Nigerians is that the little stipend paid as minimum wage is no longer sustainable.

“At this critical time, it is expected that the ministry of finance and the CBN take serious adequate enforcement of the act that reserves naira as the only means of exchange within the Nigerian territory.

“Dollar cannot continue to fly around in our domestic market and transacted by black market operators while we anticipate any growth to the value of the naira.

At this critical time, it is expected that the ministry of finance and the CBN take serious adequate enforcement of the act that reserves naira as the only means of exchange within the Nigerian territory. “Dollar cannot continue to fly around in our domestic market and transacted by black market operators while we anticipate any growth to the value of the naira.

“We know that enforcement of this act will make it difficult for Godwin Emefiele, Zainab Ahmed and their fellow politicians to launder money and do votes purchase as was evident at the primary of the APC and PDP.

“We know that enforcement of this act will make it difficult for Godwin Emefiele, Zainab Ahmed and their fellow politicians to launder money and do votes purchase as was evident at the primary elections of the APC and PDP.





“We do not need to emphasise that the value of our naira will continue to fall as long as Nigeria remain an importing nation with no export products. more than ever before, this is the time for the Nigerian economy to be redirected as a pro-people economy where the priority in governmental decisions would be the workers and masses of the country.

“To achieve the above, reasonable, efficient and competent people must be put in charge of the economy of the country if we must progress economically and have value for our national currency.

“This condition, the duo of Godwin Emefiele and Zainab Ahmed has failed to meet up with evidently. hence, we unequivocally demand as the voice of the entire students in the southwestern zone of the country that the CBN governor and minister of finance be sacked from office with immediate effect. it is obvious that they lack the knowledge and capacity needed to move forward the Nigerian economy.

“We are calling on the national assembly to as a matter of urgency demand for the sack of these incompetent duo as we no longer have confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would take any adequate action.

“Failure to do this, we shall mobilise all our forces for a protest on Monday, 1st of august, 2022, to make clearer our demand.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NANS demands sack… NANS demands sack…