NANS declares support for COVID-19 vaccination directives

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it supports the Federal Government COVID-19 vaccines mandate,

urged all its members that are yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of the mass vaccination to receive their vaccines in order to protect themselves and their campuses.

The National President, NANS, Mr Sunday Asefon, made the call after the leadership of the apex Nigerian students’ body, received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines, on Wednesday in Abuja, at National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

According to Asefon, the NANS leadership after wide consultation with all rank and file including stakeholders and experts in the health sector alongside our independent survey and investigation on the vaccination of citizens exercise embarked on by NPHCDA.

“We wish to announce the safety of this vaccine for all Nigerians and Nigerian students, in particular, to demonstrate acceptance and endorsement of this vaccine for all in line with this resolution.

“My humble self as National President alongside Senate President, National Executive Council Members, and members of the National Secretariat of NANS have taken our first jab today.

“This is to lead by example as it marks the kick-off of vaccination exercise for the entire Nigerian students,” he explained.

He noted that to ensure proper dissemination of this information in form of awareness, adding that NANS has set out action plans to ensure proper education and orientation of teeming Nigerian students on this vaccination exercise in the country.

“Its importance and its role in protecting ourselves and our loved ones, most critically in this yuletide period when we have many of our relatives coming from abroad in the spirit of celebration.

“This action plans commence with this press briefing. It will be followed by awareness campaign kick-off/rally and Senate meeting at the University of Abuja, then zonal congresses across the six geopolitical zones of the federation then campus to campus vaccination exercise by NPHCDA in the company of NANS monitoring Team,” he explained.

He commended the exceptional work NPHCDA had continued to do from the days of the polio fight and congratulated the agency on the achievement of the eradication of the wild poliovirus from Nigeria and indeed, Africa.

“The polio end-game strategies by the present management at NPHCDA were outstanding; in fact, the thinking and efforts were world-class.

“It is these same strategies that have been brought to bear by Executive Director-led management in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout,” he added.

Earlier, Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, believed that vaccines were essential to ensuring that Nigerians were safe.

Shuaib said that the mass vaccination campaign initiative has been made to ease all known bottlenecks to access, and the agency had expanded vaccination sites.

“These sites include public health facilities, private health facilities, mobile vaccination posts and mass vaccination sites such as Schools, Markets, shopping malls, Recreation centers, Motor parks, worship houses, and other public places that attract high human traffic”.

Shuaib further said that the agency had also taken stringent measures to prevent any compromise of the process along the value chain.

“This vaccination is free because Government remains conscious of its responsibility to safeguard the health of our people,” he said.

Shuaib disclosed that over 6,183,844 of total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination have reached their first dose while over 3,456,204 of total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination were fully vaccinated, as of November 2021.

