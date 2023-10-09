The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Youths Development, Honourable Ayodele Olawanda and urged him to harness the residual talent in youths across the country.

The students body said that his appointment was coming at a time when Nigeria youths needed him the most.

In a statement signed by Ex-Officio NANS National, Comrade Obinta Juliet, and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Monday, the Association expressed happiness that youth as the leaders of tomorrow would be supervised by a youth.

They noted that they were not surprised by Hon Olawanda’s appointment as Minister of State, Youth Development.

According to Comrade Juliet, on behalf of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), we offer you our warmest and wholesome congratulations on your appointment as the Minister of State, Youth Development by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We were not surprised about your appointment, because over the years you have distinguished yourself as a very positive, progressive and impactful youth leader.

” As a youth leader in the All Progressive Congress (APC), your track record has always been evergreen and indelible in the history of APC and the teeming Nigerian Youths.

“Honourable minister, we strongly believe that the future of the youths has come. And we are very glad in advance for your well thought out and realistic agenda for the good of the youths.

“We equally pray, that your administration will make tremendous impact on the Nigerian youth.

“With utmost humility and appreciation, the Nigeria students and youths appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding our very own youthful leader worthy to serve under his cabinet as the youngest minister in this ministry, while also not forgetting the good effort of Mr Seyi Tinubu for acting as a bridge for the realisation of this goal.

“We believe in your sincere efforts to transform the ministry in the immediate and set standards that will subsequently be followed.





“Congratulations once again my dear leader and Honourable Minister,” the statement read.

