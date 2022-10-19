NANS condemns racist attack on Nigerian students in India

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned in its entirety the reported racist attack by Indian nationals on Nigerian students studying in Delhi, the capital city of the Asiatic country.

The National Vice-President of NANS in charge of External Relations, Mr Babatunde Akinteye, expressed this concern, in a statement made available to newsmen, on Wednesday.

He said nothing warrants the violent attack meted on Muslim Nigerian students just because they were said to be praying on the football field instead of in an allocated room.

He said such an attack has no place in the 21St Century when religious tolerance is part of universal human rights to be embraced by all countries of the world.

He said even though NANS would not want to cause mayhem or public disturbance as a result of the action, it must be clear that the association would not in any way tolerate the threat to the life and welfare of any Nigerian student studying at home and in the Diaspora.

He pointed out that no fewer than 50, 000 Indians are currently working and earning their daily livings in Nigeria and also practice their religions without any of them molested let alone violently attacked by anybody at any time.

He said Nigeria as a country embraces all foreigners including Indians and shows them love and care and therefore wondered why India could not extend similar gestures to Nigerians living or visiting the country as a way of maintaining the long cordial relationship existing between both countries.

He said NANS seriously frown at such barbaric treatment and would not tolerate a repeat of such action anywhere globally.

He said now, the Indian government would not only need to calm the situation and punish those responsible for the uncivilized treatment meted out against Nigerian students but must also ensure such barbaric behaviour does not repeat itself anywhere across India.

Akinteye, however, urged the Nigerian authorities, particularly Nigeria’s High Commissioner to India, Major Gen Chris Eze (rtd) to wade into the crisis and ensure Nigerians in India including the students are secured and well protected.

He also asked Nigerian students particularly in Dehil to remain calm and live in a safe environment and continue to be law-abiding, saying NANS will table their cause with the Foreign Affairs Ministry at home.

