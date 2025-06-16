NANS condemns killings in Benue, urges urgent action

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of innocent citizens in Benue State and other states of the Federation, saying it is deeply saddened and outraged by the recurring loss of innocent lives to the nefarious activities of non-state actors across Nigeria.



The student body said the recent spate of violent attacks, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property, particularly in Plateau and Benue states is a stark reminder of the worsening state of insecurity in the nation.



NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, in a statement on Monday, said

NANS unequivocally condemned these heinous acts of violence perpetrated by bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements who have no regard for the sanctity of human life.



“This is utterly unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue unchecked,” he stated.



NANS President in a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary to the National President, NANS, Michael Oyewole, said the continuous targeting of defenceless citizens, including students, women, and children, is a gross violation of our collective humanity and a direct challenge to the authority of the Nigerian state.

He called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, state governments, and all relevant security agencies to rise to their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.



“The recurring failure to prevent these attacks or bring perpetrators to justice is an indictment of the current security architecture. We demand immediate and decisive action to address this growing menace, including:



“Strengthening Security Operations: The Federal Government and security agencies must enhance intelligence gathering, deploy modern technology, and ensure rapid response mechanisms to prevent attacks and neutralize threats posed by non-state actors.



“Collaboration with State Governments: State governments must complement federal efforts by investing in local security initiatives, supporting community policing, and addressing socio-economic factors that fuel insecurity.



“Accountability and Justice: Perpetrators of these dastardly acts must be swiftly apprehended, prosecuted, and brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.



“Support for Victims: Governments at all levels must provide immediate relief, medical care, and rehabilitation for victims and affected communities to alleviate their suffering,” he stated.



The NANS President, noted that the safety of Nigerian students and citizens is non-negotiable, saying people could not continue to live in fear, with campuses, communities, and highways turned into slaughter grounds.



“NANS stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and calls on all stakeholders to prioritize the security of lives and property above all else.



“Recall, NANS issued a statement on the 2nd June, 2025, to commiserate with the Government of Benue and its people over the senseless loss of lives that occurred, and demanded that the entire National security architecture to relocated to the State to ensure the safety and security of the people. Two days after, the COAS personally went to the state to give tactical support and have an on the spot assessment.



“We are saddened by the reports of yet another round of loss of innocent lives. This is totally unacceptable! NANS will be left with no choice but to mobilize all its structures nationwide if no lasting solution is proffered to these criminal acts that continues to claim the lives of innocent citizens.



“NANS urge the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to treat the issue of insecurity with the urgency it deserves. The time for empty promises and rhetoric is over; Nigerians demand action, results, and a safer nation.



“NANS will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to mobilize Nigerian students for peaceful actions to demand accountability if the situation does not improve. We call on all well meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning these acts and advocating for a secure and prosperous Nigeria. Enough is Enough!,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE