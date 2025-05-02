NANS commends Gov Abiodun for rehabilitating Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta expressway

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun State has recognized the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

They believe this project will significantly reduce frequent road accidents and promote development in the state.

Gabriel Abiola Francis, Chairman of the NANS Ogun Joint Campus Committee, praised the governor for taking decisive action to reconstruct the severely deteriorated expressway.

He pointed out that while the road is under federal jurisdiction, the governor worked diligently to obtain approval from the federal government to carry out the repairs. This expressway is one of the most important highways in the state.

Francis noted that since the construction began, traffic flow has improved, and commuters no longer face the distressing conditions of the past. He also mentioned that the number of road accidents, which were previously frequent due to the poor state of the expressway, has decreased.

In addition, Francis commended the quality of the earthwork being carried out by the contractors on the Lafarge-Ewekoro-Papalanto stretch of the highway. He also expressed gratitude to the governor for his regular supervision of the project.

He added that when completed, the project will further boost the socioeconomic development of the communities along the expressway.

The Ogun NANS Chairman, however, urged the governor to order the contractor to expedite work on the project, without compromising the standard Ogun is noted for.

