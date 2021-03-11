NANS commends CBN dollar for cash policy

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Central Bank (CBN), Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for the recently introduced Cash for Dollar policy of the Apex Bank, saying that it was a good omen for the quick recovery of the Nation’s economy.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new NANS leadership, its President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said that the student’s body was very delighted over the introduction of the new body by the Apex Bank as it. would guarantee forex Liquidity and crash the current unfavourable exchange rate in the country.

According to him, “NANS will engage government intellectually on issues. We have commissioned an economic study group to look at how the issues of the economy will be improved. So far, they have advised that we commend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the Cash for Dollar policy just introduced this week.”

He assured that the NANS Economic study group would seek the support of the Apex bank to put together a roundtable where economic ideas between students and the bank would be ventilated.

Comrade Afeson pointed out that Mr Emefiele was on the right path to revamping the Nigerian economy and would get all the necessary support from Nigerian students including being the vehicle for the preaching of the good message of the bank for the economy.

The student’s group also hailed the CBN Healthcare Research and Development intervention scheme, saying the move would turn Nigerian Universities into centres for world-class Healthcare Research and Development and also urged other institutions and companies to make more investments in education for a brighter future for Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NANS commends CBN dollar