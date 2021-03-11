NANS commends CBN cash for dollar policy

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for the recently introduced cash for dollar policy saying that it was a good omen for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new NANS leadership, its president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said that the students’ body was delighted over the introduction of the new policy by the bank, saying it would guarantee forex liquidity and crash the current unfavourable exchange rate in the country.

According to him, “NANS will engage government intellectually on issues. We have commissioned an economic study group to look at how the issues of the economy will be improved. So far, they have advised that we commend the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the Cash for Dollar policy just introduced this week.”

He assured that the NANS economic study group would seek the support of the apex bank to put together a roundtable where economic ideas between students and the bank would be ventilated.

Afeson pointed out that Mr Emefiele was on the right path to revamping the Nigerian economy and would get all the necessary support from Nigerian students including being the vehicle for the preaching of the good message of the bank for the economy.

The students’ group also hailed the CBN Healthcare Research and Development intervention scheme, saying the move would turn Nigerian universities into centres for world-class healthcare research and development. It also urged other institutions and companies to make more investments in education for a brighter future for Nigeria.