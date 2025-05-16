NANS applauds NELFUND over inclusion of private institution students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyer, over the inclusion of students from private institutions in the loan scheme.

In a statement signed on Friday by NANS National Director of Private Institutions Students, Emmanuel Segun Amos, NANS stated that the initiative will help ensure equal access to education for all Nigerian students.

The students’ association, however, called on NELFUND to expedite the implementation process to ensure that private institution students can benefit from the loan scheme without undue delays.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), through the office of the National Director of Private Institutions Affairs, has taken note of a statement credited to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyer, where he hinted that the student loan scheme might be extended to private institutions.

“We applaud this initiative and regard it as a positive step toward ensuring equal access to education for all Nigerian students, regardless of their institution type. Furthermore, we strongly believe this initiative will alleviate the financial burdens on students and promote academic excellence across Nigeria.

“Prior to my emergence in this office, I had worked closely with directors of NELFUND and have witnessed firsthand the credibility of the board as well as the impact it has on our educational system.

It is no longer news that most students who attend private institutions are not there because of financial abundance, but because of their desire for a system that works and an academic calendar free from strikes and shutdowns.

“Thankfully, the administration of our working and pro-student President, Bola Tinubu, has demonstrated through actions that even public institutions can function properly and that no academic or non-academic staff should have reasons to be aggrieved in ways that would disrupt the academic calendar of Nigerian students.

“We therefore call on NELFUND to expedite the implementation process, ensuring that students in private institutions can benefit from the loan scheme without undue delays.

“We call for a swift rollout of the program, with clear guidelines and eligibility requirements.

“Conclusively, we recommend that the NELFUND Board engages with stakeholders from private institutions to ensure a smooth implementation process and address any concerns or challenges that may arise.

NANS remains committed to working with NELFUND and other stakeholders to promote the welfare and interests of Nigerian students.

We look forward to seeing the successful implementation of this initiative and its positive impact on students in private institutions,” the statement reads.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE