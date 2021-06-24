NANS appeals to Buhari for prompt assent to bill establishing Medical Varsity, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students have commended the Senate for passing the bill seeking to establish the University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta.

In a joint statement by Comrade Damilola Kehinde, Chairman, Ogun NANS Campus Committee and NAOSS National President, Comrade Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, on Thursday, the student leaders hailed the decision of the upper legislative chamber to pass the bill at a critical time when the nation’s health sector is suffering from brain drain.

They, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent to the bill in order to salvage the sector from imminent collapse.

It will be recalled that the bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was presented on Wednesday for the third reading and was unanimously passed without dissenting voices.

The establishment of the university is the vision of the former Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the bill for the establishment of the University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta.

“It is on record that the nation is currently bedevilled with a huge shortage of medical practitioners at a time the whole world is still battling with COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

“We hope that the President will not only sign the bill in earnest but also approve funds that will be needed for the take-off of this school,” they stated.

The students’ leaders also asked President Buhari to sign the bill seeking the upgrading of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a University of Technology.

The bill was also passed by the Senate on June 1st, 2021 and currently awaits the signature of the President.

“We are convinced that the upgrading of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a University of Technology would further boost the Digital Economic Drive of the Federal Government.

“Such a university will not only equip our students and youths with modern-day technological knowledge, but it would also help at reducing the rate of unemployment and insecurity in the country.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NANS appeals to Buhari for prompt assent to bill establishing Medical Varsity, Abeokuta

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… NANS appeals to Buhari for prompt assent to bill establishing Medical Varsity, Abeokuta