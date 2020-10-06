NANFACOS targets 8 million farmers to boost agriculture
THE National Apex of Nigeria Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACOS) has said it would harness the 90,000 organised Cooperative bodies with about 8,750,000 cooperators to boost agriculture in Nigeria.
The National President of NANFACOS, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma disclosed this while commending President MuhammaduBuhari for providing 2000 buses for farmers in Nigeria.
He emphasized that the farmers finds it difficult to transport their goods and services to points of destination even to consumers and marketers, as well pay heavy money to transporters which effects their return on investment
He explained that NANFACOS is the umbrella umbrella body for all the primary, secondary and state apex bodies. This was set up in complimenting to the efforts of the federal government in agriculture sector.
He, however, said “NANFACOS is ready to use agricultural value chain to see that over 90,000 organized cooperative bodies with individual membership of over 8,750,000 co-operators scattered all over the country who are practicing farmers will be self-reliant having been sensitized in their various agribusiness.
He said this can be achieved if the federal government work in hand with NANFACOS the apex body for all the farmer Cooperative in Nigeria with regards that the development of any society must be cooperative/private driven.
The 2000 was supplied in Abuja by CFAO Motor in Abuja during an interministerial stakeholders meeting on poverty alleviation.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants
The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour
DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.
ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report
The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.
TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.