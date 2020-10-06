NANFACOS targets 8 million farmers to boost agriculture

THE National Apex of Nigeria Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACOS) has said it would harness the 90,000 organised Cooperative bodies with about 8,750,000 cooperators to boost agriculture in Nigeria.

The National President of NANFACOS, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma disclosed this while commending President MuhammaduBuhari for providing 2000 buses for farmers in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the farmers finds it difficult to transport their goods and services to points of destination even to consumers and marketers, as well pay heavy money to transporters which effects their return on investment

He explained that NANFACOS is the umbrella umbrella body for all the primary, secondary and state apex bodies. This was set up in complimenting to the efforts of the federal government in agriculture sector.

He, however, said “NANFACOS is ready to use agricultural value chain to see that over 90,000 organized cooperative bodies with individual membership of over 8,750,000 co-operators scattered all over the country who are practicing farmers will be self-reliant having been sensitized in their various agribusiness.

He said this can be achieved if the federal government work in hand with NANFACOS the apex body for all the farmer Cooperative in Nigeria with regards that the development of any society must be cooperative/private driven.

The 2000 was supplied in Abuja by CFAO Motor in Abuja during an interministerial stakeholders meeting on poverty alleviation.