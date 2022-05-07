Namibian filmmaker adapts Obinna Udenwe’s story into film

Nigerian award-winning writer, Obinna Udenwe’s short fiction, ‘It Has to Do With Emilia’, published in 2017 in AFREADA magazine, has been adapted into a short trailer by award-winning Namibian filmmaker, Bridget Pickering.

‘It Has to Do With Emilia’ tells the story of an unusual love affair between a struggling job-seeking young man named Temitayo and an older evangelist named Emilia, who shows up on his door one day to share the gospel.

The film bears the same title with the short fiction and is set in Yeoville, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bridget Pickering produced the film under her film company BUMP Films and it was directed by her daughter, Lunar Pickering.

According to Brittle Paper magazine, the movie stars South African actors Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Temitayo and Didintle Khunou as Emilia.

The film is set to screen soon at select upcoming festivals across Africa.





Obinna Udenwe is the winner of the 2021 Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature and a 2021 NLNG Prize for Literature shortlisted author for his book ‘Colours of Hatred’.

The civil engineer-turned writer is also the author of ‘Satans and Shaitans’ and the founding editor of The Village Square Journal.

