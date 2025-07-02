Name varsity after Aminu Dantata, Prof Gwarzo urges FG

Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, the founder of the MAAUN Group of Universities, has urged the Federal Government to honour the late business mogul and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata, by naming one of the universities in the Northwest region after him due to his significant contributions to the education sector.

Prof. Gwarzo described Dantata’s philanthropic efforts in education as extraordinary and emphasised the importance of recognising his selfless service and contributions as a lasting legacy.

“Dantata invested heavily in education–donated funds and buildings to various institutions. Through Dantata Foundation and other initiatives, he sponsored scholarships for underprivileged students, and he was the first Chancellor of Al-Qalam University, Katsina,” he said

According to him “it is only through such gestures that his philanthropic legacy in the education sector would continue to be remembered forever as well as inspire many others and yet unborn.”

Prof. Gwarzo, who made the passionate appeal on Wednesday, said naming one of the universities after Dantata in the region would be highly appreciated in view of his tremendous contributions to education during his lifetime.

“I am calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immortalise the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata by naming a university in the region after him in view of his contributions to the education sector in particular,” Prof. Gwarzo said.

Prof Gwarzo who described Dantata as a great philanthropist per excellence, said the late elder statesman would continue to be cherished and remembered for his enormous contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“So, immortalising the late elder Statesman will be highly welcome and appreciated by all those who benefited from his philanthropic gesture and many others,” Prof. Gwarzo added.

