Name National Theatre after Soyinka, author tells Buhari

AUTHOR of popular children’s book, ‘Igho Goes to Farm’, Anote Ajeluorou, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to name the National Theatre, Lagos after Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.
He made the recommendation as the eminent poet, activist, and playwright celebrated his 86th birthday last Monday.
Ajeluorou said Soyinka’s pioneering contributions to theatre practice in the country placed him in a firm position to be so honoured.
He further noted that the playwright’s literary prowess that saw him became black Africa’s first Nobel Prize winner in 1986 earned him the honour of the iconic edifice being named for him.
The children’s author also said such honour done to an icon of the humanities would provide added impetus to younger writers to strive for more excellence.
He also lamented that the noble virtues that Soyinka stands for were being eroded because the Nigerian society is yet to tap into his and other eminent writers’ social vision.
“Nigeria is where it is today because the noble visions of humanists including Soyinka, JP Clark, Chinua Achebe, Christopher Okigbo, and Buchi Emecheta, have not been mainstreamed into social consciousness. Strangely, these men and woman of noble and compelling vision still occupy the periphery of society,” he said.
Ajeluorou added that “it is not too late to retrace our steps and redeem the past, reorganise the present, and reshape the future. That may have begun with the transfer of the National Theatre to private concerns.”
He asked for similar cultural edifices to be built and named after literary and iconic ancestors like Okigbi and Emecheta. After this, the structures should be handed over to the private sector to run as well.
According to Ajeluorou, “Clark, too, deserves such honour. The University of Lagos has done him similar honour. But a national one is well-deserved and long overdue. The sole motivation for such honour is to inspire society to a higher ideal as the lives of these people have exemplified. In any case, in which area of human endeavour has more honour and accolade come to Nigeria than in the area of creative and journalistic writing? Nigerian writers have won all known global honours available in writing, from fiction to journalism – Nobel, Booker, Orange, Caine, Pulitzer. So dedicating national edifices to some of them, especially pioneer and trailblazers like Soyinka, Achebe, Clark, Okigbo, and Emecheta is even tokenism.”
Soyinka and his tribe, he also noted, “have done more for fatherland than acknowledged. While others undermine the country and tarnish its image, our heroic men of letters are bringing glory. Now is time for playback that is well-deserved.”
