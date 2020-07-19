Name National Theatre after Soyinka, author tells Buhari

AUTHOR of popular children’s book, ‘Igho Goes to Farm’, Anote Ajeluorou, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to name the National Theatre, Lagos after Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

He made the recommendation as the eminent poet, activist, and playwright celebrated his 86th birthday last Monday.

Ajeluorou said Soyinka’s pioneering contributions to theatre practice in the country placed him in a firm position to be so honoured.

He further noted that the playwright’s literary prowess that saw him became black Africa’s first Nobel Prize winner in 1986 earned him the honour of the iconic edifice being named for him.

The children’s author also said such honour done to an icon of the humanities would provide added impetus to younger writers to strive for more excellence.

He also lamented that the noble virtues that Soyinka stands for were being eroded because the Nigerian society is yet to tap into his and other eminent writers’ social vision.

“Nigeria is where it is today because the noble visions of humanists including Soyinka, JP Clark, Chinua Achebe, Christopher Okigbo, and Buchi Emecheta, have not been mainstreamed into social consciousness. Strangely, these men and woman of noble and compelling vision still occupy the periphery of society,” he said.

Ajeluorou added that “it is not too late to retrace our steps and redeem the past, reorganise the present, and reshape the future. That may have begun with the transfer of the National Theatre to private concerns.”

He asked for similar cultural edifices to be built and named after literary and iconic ancestors like Okigbi and Emecheta. After this, the structures should be handed over to the private sector to run as well.

According to Ajeluorou, “Clark, too, deserves such honour. The University of Lagos has done him similar honour. But a national one is well-deserved and long overdue. The sole motivation for such honour is to inspire society to a higher ideal as the lives of these people have exemplified. In any case, in which area of human endeavour has more honour and accolade come to Nigeria than in the area of creative and journalistic writing? Nigerian writers have won all known global honours available in writing, from fiction to journalism – Nobel, Booker, Orange, Caine, Pulitzer. So dedicating national edifices to some of them, especially pioneer and trailblazers like Soyinka, Achebe, Clark, Okigbo, and Emecheta is even tokenism.”

Soyinka and his tribe, he also noted, “have done more for fatherland than acknowledged. While others undermine the country and tarnish its image, our heroic men of letters are bringing glory. Now is time for playback that is well-deserved.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story

HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has told the Justice Ayo Salami investigation panel that charges against him “are trumped-up allegations.” The Salami panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other… Read Full Story

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed a move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki… Read Full Story

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government, through the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), is set to implement a number of schemes to keep Micro Small and… Read Full Story

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that the state is the epic centre of banditry in Nigeria where all the super hubs of bandits are based because they have converted their forests as their homes… Read Full Story

Former Governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said the judgment of the Court of Appeal in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led State Government does not vitiate or detract from the fact that the sacked… Read Full Story

The South-South Governors Forum on Thursday declared wholehearted support for a forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The leaders of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has urged Governor el-Rufai to implement both the Justice Rahila Cudjoe and Air Vice Marshal Usman Muazu reconciliation committee reports which according to them could be the best… Read Full Story