Name LASU after Jakande, Lagos indigenes urge Sanwo-Olu

Indigenes of Lagos under the aegis of the group, Lagos Prominent indigenes, have urged the Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to name the Lagos State University (LASU), after the first civilian governor, late Lateef Kayode Jakande, in recognition of his meritorious services to the state.

The group made the request in Lagos at the weekend, reiterating that Aljahi Jakande did so much for the state and deserves to be immortalised.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, the group stated that the Late Jakande founded and established the pioneer university and nurtured it to maturity.

“Other state universities in the country were named after their pioneer founders. We have Ambrose Alli University in Edo State, Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State and Olabisi Onabanjo in Ogun State. Therefore Alhaji Jakande deserves such honour as his works in the state are yet to be surpassed.

“He had done more than any governor dead or living. His legacies included the Lagos Epe- Expressway, Lagos- Badagry Expressway and the Banana Estate, lkoyi amongst others. The scripting of governance in Lagos State cannot be chronicled without Jakande as one of the chief-protagonists and, we dare say, inadequately sung heroes of our nation,” the group stated.

They pointed out that an elegy is not befitting to capture the life of a man like Alhaji Jakande, who remains an icon of development and leadership, adding that a eulogy is also not enough but is more befitting.

“Alhaji Lateef Jakande made way to history books by sheer completeness in biography, excelling personally, professionally and politically. A simple, unassuming, small-statured man with an ‘iroko’ personality, LKJ during his lifetime, stood tall as a role model to many, whether old or young, political or apolitical, Muslim or Christian, Southerner, Westerner or Northerner.

“Lagosian by roots, we dare say he was a nationalist and knew no ethnic bigotry. Born on the 23rd day of July 1929 in the Epetedo area of Lagos Island, LKJ was a journalist par excellence and became Governor of Lagos State from 1979-1983. He was later appointed Minister of Works under the Sanni Abacha’s military regime.

“As Governor, LKJ stretched forth his hands as farthest as he could to reach the poorest grassroots through his housing and neighbourhood primary and secondary educational programmes,” the group noted.

The Prominent indigenes recalled how Jakande envisioned the Lagos State University and his administration conceptualised and actualised the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that opened that sector of the State for development as well as the Lagos Metroline (LML) project.

“A true Awoist with a culture of progressivism and an unbending tenacity for the welfare and the uplift of the masses, he has effortlessly become a ‘political allusion’ and metaphor for performance, not just in Lagos State, but across the country. Alhaji Lateef Jakande lived for the good of others, state and country and his people-oriented policies and legacy of standing for all would long be remembered.

“The former minister is a ‘personification’ of simplicity, honesty, dedication and selflessness. His life, not his death, drives home the sermon,” the group concluded.

