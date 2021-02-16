Name Falomo or Ikorodu ferry terminals after Jakande ― ATBOWATON

President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Mr Gani Tarzan Balogun has called on Lagos State government to name either Falomo or Ikorodu ferry terminals after late Lateef Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos State.

Mr Balogun explained that the late Jakande institutionalised the construction of jetties across the riverine communities in the state, thereby opening up the Lagos littoral communities to development and growth in human capacity building.

Extolling the virtues and dedication of the late sage to the development of the riverine communities, Balogun noted that the former governor of the state created the enabling environment for the take-off water transportation and recreation, adding that ATBOWATON will inaugurate an annual lecture series on water transportation in the memory of the late Lagos helmsman.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of late Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Ilupeju, Lagos on Tuesday, Mr Balogun urged Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu to immortalize Jakande by naming Falomo ferry terminal after him for the enduring legacies done in water transportation during his administration of Lagos.

Mr Balogun also described the late Jakande as a cultural icon who dressed and showcased Nigerian fabrics and encouraged the study and usage of local languages such as egun dialects of the Badagry indigenes.

“Papa Jakande lived well for the people and helped to empower rural communities and that of boat operators to boost their trade in Lagos State,” the president explained further.

Alhaji Abimbola, wife of late Pa Jakande who received ATBOWATON president and his entourage at the private lounge of the Jakande family, expressed immense gratitude to Mr Balogun and ATBOWATON in general for deeming it fit and worthy to visit to condole the family and above all, to testify of the good works of the departed in the areas of water transportation economy in Lagos.

“We are indeed happy to receive you today and pray that God remembers your good services to the people of Lagos State,” she noted.

