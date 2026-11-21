Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing opportunities for federal lawmakers to support their constituencies while praising the Senator representing Jigawa North-West Senatorial District, Babangida Hussaini, for using the initiative to address critical needs of his constituents.

Namadi gave the commendation during the flag-off of the distribution of vehicles, transformers, agricultural equipment, security facilities and other empowerment materials provided by the senator to beneficiaries across his constituency.

The governor described the intervention as a demonstration of commitment to grassroots development, noting that the initiative covered critical sectors of the economy, including agriculture, security, healthcare, electricity and skills acquisition.

He said the senator had demonstrated an understanding of the needs of his constituency by ensuring that the empowerment programme addressed different areas requiring government and legislative attention.

According to him, the distribution of 12 tractors to farmers’ associations across the 12 local government areas in the senatorial district would strengthen agricultural production in Jigawa, which is predominantly an agrarian state.

Namadi also acknowledged the provision of security vehicles and other equipment for police area commands, alongside support for other security agencies and vigilante groups.

He further disclosed that the programme extended to party structures, with each of the 12 local government party chairmen receiving a tricycle to facilitate their activities.

The governor said about 120 party members were also included in the vehicle empowerment scheme, while other beneficiaries received motorcycles to support their various activities.

On women’s economic empowerment, Namadi commended the senator for sponsoring the skills acquisition training of 77 women in hairdressing and makeup, saying the beneficiaries would receive working tools and equipment to establish their businesses and become self-reliant.

He also acknowledged the provision of ambulances to support healthcare delivery and the distribution of transformers to improve electricity supply in the benefiting communities.

The governor urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the items and equipment provided, stressing that the intervention should translate into improved livelihoods, economic independence and opportunities to support other members of their communities.

He assured the senator of the state government’s continued support and appreciated him on behalf of the people of Jigawa State for extending the benefits of federal legislative intervention to the grassroots.

In his remarks, Senator Hussaini described the programme as a flagship empowerment initiative designed to promote economic prosperity and improve the living conditions of selected beneficiaries across the North-West.

He said the intervention was informed by the economic challenges facing communities in the region and the need to promote skills acquisition, self-reliance and agricultural development.

According to him, the programme was structured to complement the poverty alleviation, employment generation and human development initiatives of the Federal Government and Jigawa State Government.

Hussaini explained that the intervention covered different sectors, with tractors provided to support agriculture, Hilux vehicles and other equipment allocated to security agencies, while transformers were supplied to complement efforts towards improving electricity infrastructure.

He added that motorcycles and other vehicles were also provided to assist beneficiaries in their businesses and daily economic activities.

The senator said the 77 women who underwent training in hairdressing and makeup had completed their programmes and were being empowered with starter kits and equipment to enable them to establish their businesses.

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On the performance of the Tinubu administration and the Jigawa State Government ahead of the 2027 general elections, Hussaini said both administrations had introduced programmes aimed at addressing economic challenges and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

He acknowledged that emerging challenges, particularly population growth, the country’s vast geographical spread, and the effects of climate change, required governments to continually strengthen their interventions.

The senator said President Tinubu had introduced economic reforms aimed at repositioning the national economy, while Governor Namadi had complemented the Federal Government’s efforts through various programmes and initiatives at the state level.

He specifically cited the governor’s 12-point agenda, saying its implementation had produced several interventions intended to improve the living conditions of the people.

Hussaini maintained that sustained collaboration between the federal government, state governments and elected representatives remained important in addressing poverty, unemployment, insecurity and other development challenges.