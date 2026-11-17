The Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 general election campaign in the Jigawa North-East Senatorial District, calling on voters to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid.

Namadi launched the zonal campaign at a rally in Hadejia, where he presented the APC flag to Senator Abdulhamid, the party’s senatorial candidate for the district, alongside other candidates contesting seats in the House of Representatives and the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the rally, the governor said the campaign formed part of the party’s zonal mobilisation for the 2027 presidential, governorship and other elective positions.

He expressed confidence in the performance of APC-led administrations, saying the federal and state governments, in collaboration with Senator Abdulhamid, had contributed to economic and infrastructural development in Jigawa State, particularly in the North-East Senatorial District.

Namadi identified employment, education, economic empowerment, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and energy as key sectors in which his administration had recorded progress.

He assured residents that APC governments at all levels would build on existing achievements and implement additional development programs if re-elected in 2027.

The governor also outlined President Tinubu’s plans to improve agricultural productivity and increase the profitability of farming in the country.

He said the Federal Government would, through the Nigerian Commodity Exchange, begin purchasing agricultural produce at guaranteed minimum prices to protect farmers from market losses.

According to him, the president had also announced plans to procure sufficient quantities of fertilizer for distribution at subsidized rates and provide farmers with compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered water pumps to support irrigation farming.

Namadi expressed satisfaction with the turnout of APC supporters from the seven local government areas in the senatorial district, describing it as evidence of the party’s strength and acceptance.

He urged voters to support Tinubu, Senator Abdulhamid and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections to sustain ongoing development programmes.

Before the rally, Namadi led members of his entourage on a royal visit to the Emir of Hadejia, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON.

During the visit, he sought the monarch’s blessings and briefed him and members of the Emirate Council on the Federal Government’s agricultural development initiatives.

In his remarks, Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, commended President Tinubu and Governor Namadi for their contributions to infrastructural and human capital development in Jigawa State and the country.

He said the APC-led administrations had continued to implement their campaign promises through the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda.

Abdulhamid particularly commended President Tinubu for approving the recruitment of an additional 50,000 police personnel and 28,000 military personnel, describing the move as a step towards strengthening national security and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The senator urged residents of Jigawa North-East, the state and the country to support APC candidates in the 2027 elections, arguing that continuity in governance would allow the party to consolidate its development initiatives and deliver more democratic dividends.