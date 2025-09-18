NAMA spokesman, Abdullahi Musa bags fellowship award

The Institute of Strategic Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (ISEN) has conferred Fellowship status on Dr Abdullahi Musa, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The conferment on Musa, followed weeks of rigorous professional training and strategic networking which centered on the theme: Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Entrepreneurship-A New Era

The award ceremony, held in Minna, Niger State was a testament to Mr. Musa’s dedication to excellence and his commitment to promoting consumer welfare and safety in Nigeria’s airspace.

As a Fellow of ISEN, Musa joins an esteemed group of professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic thinking in their respective fields.

In his remarks at the presentation of the award, the Registrar of the institute, Comr. Ossai Elvis, commended Dr Musa “for successfully participating in the ISEN Continued Training,” stressing that, “having satisfied all the requirements by the Governing Board, Dr Abdullahi Musa has been duly admitted as a distinguished member.”

Comrade Ossai also noted that the institute has watched with keen interest since Musa’s appointment as Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NAMA as “his tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including enhanced consumer engagement, improved public awareness of aviation regulations, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms between the agency and its numerous stakeholders.”

He observed that Musa’s leadership at the directorate had contributed to increased transparency and accountability in NAMA’s operations, ultimately benefiting the aviation industry and the Nigerian air travelers.

The Institute of Strategic Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (ISEN) is a professional body dedicated to promoting strategic entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership in Nigeria.

The Fellowship award is one of the highest honors bestowed by ISEN, recognising individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic thinking in their respective fields.