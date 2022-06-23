NAMA set to upgrade Nigeria’s air traffic management systems

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Mathew Lawrence Pwajok, has said that the agency is working towards the upgrade of the country’s air traffic management system including the Safe Tower Project (STP) that was holistically done 10 years ago.

Pwajok equally revealed that the control towers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Port-Harcourt International Airport would be upgraded and refurbished with the safe tower equipment.

He attributed the move to the resolve of the agency to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and automate what was hitherto analogue system into digital which he said would enable information regarding weather, components of weather, winds, rain, and macro-burst to be displayed automatically.

The issue of giving out weather reports hourly, he said, would change to instant weather update which would improve the pilot efficiency and the workload on the controller reduced and it can handle more flights into the airport.

The Federal Government had in 2021 approved funds for the upgrade of safe towers in the country’s airports to enhance effective air traffic control and monitoring.

The Safe Tower Project, which was conceived in 2006, was aimed at automating air traffic management services at the four major airports in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano, while others had already been commissioned, that of Kano suffered series of setbacks, leading to the rebuilding of a completely new digital safe tower for Kano airport.

Nigeria is one of the first few countries in Africa to procure and deploy the Digital Safe Tower and it ranks among the latest technologies in global Air Traffic Management.





The NAMA MD said that by the end of the year, all the systems would have been replaced, adding that with the new system, more modern, advanced and efficient aids to air traffic management would have been upgraded.