NAMA extends advanced satellite AFTN system to 26 airports ahead AMHS migration

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has taken another step in strengthening aeronautical communication across the nation with the extension of the Advanced Satellite System Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunications Network (AFTN) from 14 airports to 26 airports nationwide.

The upgraded AFTN, which operates on X.25 protocols, is designed to serve as a backup system to the soon-to-be-commissioned Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS) that runs on X.400 and X.500 protocols.

This initiative forms part of NAMA’s broader migration program to the global Air Traffic Services Message Handling System (ATSMHS), which will ensure Nigeria’s seamless integration into the international aeronautical communication framework.

Industry observers have hailed the foresight of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NAMA, Farouk Umar, for steering this landmark achievement.

His commitment to technological innovation and airspace modernization has continued to transform NAMA into a frontline player in global air navigation services.

The extended AFTN network provides enhanced resilience and reliability in the transmission of aeronautical messages, ensuring that critical flight safety information is always available, even in the unlikely event of primary system downtime.

With this infrastructure, controllers, pilots, and aviation stakeholders can depend on a robust communication system that improves operational safety and efficiency.

This milestone also comes as NAMA prepares for the commissioning of the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) Automation Project, a game-changing development that will further modernize airspace management in Nigeria.

Together, these projects underscore the Agency’s readiness for next-generation aviation technologies while aligning with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices.

Farouk Umar’s leadership has not only accelerated Nigeria’s transition to advanced communication systems but also reaffirmed the Agency’s resolve to maintain excellence in aviation safety, innovation, and efficiency across the region.