NALDA to partner faith-based organisations on food production 

The Federal Government is to collaborate with faith-based organisations in the country to boost food production.

Director General, National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, announced this at the Catholic Cathedral of Aba, Abia State during an advocacy visit to the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Reverend Augustine Echema.

Prince Ikonne stated that 14 states including Abia had been selected as pilot states for the launch of the back to farm initiative of the Federal Government, aimed at encouraging every household in the nation to embrace farming.

The NALDA Director General urged faith-based organisations to take advantage of agricultural programs of the Federal Government to create employment, empower and engage youths meaningfully in productive ventures.

He explained that the National Agricultural Land Development Agency, (NALDA), was well-positioned to offer technical support, inputs and other forms of assistance to effectively tackle hunger and ensure food sufficiency.

The Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Reverend, Augustine Echema said the Church had acquired acres of land for farming, pointing out that if developed, through the adoption of a mechanised system of agriculture, it would put food on the tables of many Nigerians and reduce criminality.

He expressed the readiness of the Catholic Church to key into agricultural policies of the Federal Government, in view of the impact on the overall well being of people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS