NALDA to establish integrated farm estate in Ebonyi, targets 3,000 youths

The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, on Tuesday, said the Authority is targeting to engage 3,000 youths through its integrated farm estate in Ebonyi State.

Ikonne made this known shortly after a meeting with the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, at the State’s government house in Abakiliki.

He assured that the NALDA would engage in the clearing and preparation of the land, embark on the training of the benefiting farmers under the National Young Farmers Scheme(NYFS).

Ikonne promised to provide infrastructure, mechanisation, inputs and other logistics to the young farmers, as part of measures to create jobs, generate wealth and ensure food security in the nation

The NALDA boss revealed that over 3,000 youths in the state would be engaged in this exercise, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government.

In the same vein, Ikonne was also conducted round the abandoned Akanleke Hatchery Farm in Abakiliki.

He promised that the abandoned hatchery farm would be reactivated by the Authority to boost commercial poultry production.

In his response, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources of Ebonyi State, Chief Moses Nomeh, pledged to present NALDA’s initiatives to the State Executive Council meeting this week as well as expedite action on the crafting and signing of MoU by both institutions of government.

Earlier during a courtesy call to

Earlier during a courtesy call to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Prince Ikonne told the Governor that the Authority would establish an Integrated Farm Estate in another 104 hectares of land provided by the state government to be completed by October this year.

“We are establishing an integrated farm estate in Ebonyi like we are doing in other States.

“This is the mandate of Mr President, that we should reactivate abandoned farm estates and develop new ones for food security.

“With the Governor’s commitment and having conducted us round the land donated for this project, we are fully ready to mobilise to work, to start land clearing and construction of structures that are required.

“Ebonyi has been selected to produce the fingerlings and day-old chicks that will feed the entire South-East and South-South.

Responding, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Umahi, requested that NALDA should consider the production of fingerlings and poultry in its proposed integrated farm estate, adding that 90 per cent of the State’s poultry needs are imported from Abia and Cross River States.

