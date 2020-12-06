NALDA targets 400 Gombe youths in agric, revives 300 hectares farmland

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) said it has commenced the process of reviving its 300 hectares of farmland in Gombe State.

NALDA is also targeting to engage 400 youth under its National Young farmers scheme in collaboration with Federal College of Horticulture Dadin, Kowa, Gombe State which donated 100 hectares to the Authority as part of it partnership move.

Prince Paul Ikonne, the Executive Secretary of NALDA who visited the facility recently for on the spot assessment said the youth would be empowered to engage in the dry season farming.

Also during his visit to the College, Ikonne said the Authority would be collaborating with the Institution to create Youth employment and boost food security across the country.

He said the 300 hectares of land which is NALDA’s abandoned farm estate would be reactivated as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari while the 100 hectares donations from the college for partnership would be used for the dry season farming, which would engage overall more than 400 youths.

He said all facilities left to decay in the farm would be revived and put into use to achieve food security and create wealth.

He said: “NALDA wants to partner with farmers in Gombe State to achieve the desire of Mr President for Nigeria to farm what it will eat. So the essence of our visit today is to extend our hands of partnership and collaboration in order to give our farmers a sense of belonging. To give them all the necessary support so that our output will be desirable.”

He said NALDA would commence preparation of the land-based on the Authority Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the College of Agriculture, adding that NALDA will provide the fund and off-takers to buy off the produce and process.

“We have wealth of knowledge and a great understanding of Agriculture as a business. We will also be engaging the institution,” he noted.

Commending the Executive Secretary’s efforts, the Provost of the College, Dr Babawuro Mahmoud Ali, represented by the Director Farms, Research, Partnership and Linkages, Mallam Abubakar Haruna Sai’id, described the Executive Secretary/CEO NALDA’s visit as a good omen, relevant and timely.

According to him, the College is blessed with fertile land, water resources and competent personnel to deliver all the technical services required in the agricultural sector.

