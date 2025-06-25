NAL: Pains grow; sufferings fester but thanks, Keyamo

The recent approval of N36 billion pension benefits balance settlement for former employees of Nigeria Airways by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is a bittersweet victory. It’s a testament to the power of perseverance and a reminder of the long-standing injustices faced by some, who dedicated their lives to the survival of Nigeria’s national carrier.

The struggle for pension benefits has been a long and arduous one, for the poor labourers, spanning over two decades. But hurray! Keyamo is here to the rescue.

The liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2003 was a hasty and ill-conceived decision that left many stakeholders reeling. The airline was a symbol of Nigerian pride and a major player in the country’s economic landscape. Its demise was a blow to the nation’s aviation industry and a personal tragedy for the thousands of employees who lost their jobs.

The staff of Nigeria Airways were the backbone of the airline; they worked tirelessly to ensure its success. They were the pilots, cabin crew, ground handlers, and administrative staff who toiled day and night to keep the airline running. They were the faces of the airline, interacting with passengers and representing the country’s interests abroad. Yet, when the airline was liquidated, they were left to fend for themselves, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The pension benefits saga is a particularly egregious example of the injustices faced by former Nigeria Airways employees. Despite their years of service, many were left without a safety net, forced to rely on the charity of others or struggle to survive. The approval of their pension benefits is a welcome relief, but it’s a debt that has been long overdue.

The Minister’s intervention in this matter is a testament to his commitment to justice and fairness. His leadership has brought hope to thousands of families who have been waiting for succour for far too long. The approval of pension benefits is not just a financial victory; it’s a recognition of the sacrifices made by these employees.

As we reflect on this development, it’s essential to acknowledge the human cost of the airline’s liquidation. The staff of Nigeria Airways were not just employees; they were individuals with families, hopes, and dreams. They invested their productive years in the airline, working tirelessly to build a successful business. Yet, when the airline was liquidated, they were left alone to pick up the pieces.

The wasted assets of Nigeria Airways are also a stark reminder of the folly of the airline’s liquidation. The airline’s assets, including its aircraft and infrastructure, were sold off at rock-bottom prices, with little consideration for their true value. The hasty liquidation process was marked by allegations of corruption and irregularities, leaving many stakeholders feeling disenfranchised.

In the years since the airline’s liquidation, Nigeria’s aviation industry has struggled to recover. The country’s airlines have faced numerous challenges, including safety concerns, regulatory issues, and intense competition from foreign carriers. This approval of pension benefits is sure a small step towards redressing the injustices of the past.

However, as we celebrate this victory, it’s essential to remember the struggles of those who fought for justice. The former employees of Nigeria Airways who persevered in the face of adversity are a testament to the human spirit. Their determination and resilience are an inspiration to us all, and their story serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right.

Now that the Minister has done his beat, the disbursement of pension benefits must be equally done with transparency and urgency. These hapless Nigerians have waited long enough; it’s time for them to receive the compensation they deserve. The government must ensure that the process is smooth and efficient, with no room for bureaucratic delays or corruption.

I reiterate that this approval is a long overdue debt that has finally been paid. It’s therefore a victory for justice and fairness, and a testament to the power of perseverance.

As we move forward, it’s essential to remember the lessons of the past and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all. The story of Nigeria Airways serves as a reminder of the importance of valuing the contributions of all workers, particularly those in the aviation industry who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation.