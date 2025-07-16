NAL fellowship: Group felicitates Tribune Editor, Olagunju

The Ibadan Discourse Group (IDG), an assembly of eminent Nigerians from across the South West, has congratulated prolific writer and journalist, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, on his conferment as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

Dr. Olagunju, Editor of Saturday Tribune, is a member of the Ibadan Discourse Group.

In a press release by its coordinator, Clement Ige, the group describes Dr. Lasisi as a pride to the Tribune stable particularly and to journalism generally, noting that he is currently one of the few conscience of journalism practice.

“We felicitate with one of us, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, on his election as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters. Dr. Olagunju deserves this fellowship as a deep thinker and thoroughbred, award-winning journalist who constantly makes the society proud in his writings”.

“As a first-class researcher, philosopher and people’s columnist, we are proud of Dr. Olagunju for this achievement. We pray for more as he improves to serve the society better,” the release stated.

