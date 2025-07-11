NAL fellowship: Gov Adeleke congratulates Tribune Editor, Olagunju

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated renowned columnist, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, on the conferment of a prestigious Honourary Fellowship by the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), describing the honour as a further affirmation of the significant influence of his works in enriching knowledge.

Adeleke stated this in a statement released on Friday by the Spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Governor Adeleke praised the Editor of Saturday Tribune as a model of responsible journalism, exploring his mastery of words to advance a better society, saying that the NAL Fellowship is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to the humanities in Nigeria and beyond and is worth celebrating.

The Governor commended Olagunju for his commitment to truth and informed commentaries, which have not only earned him recognition but also put Osun state in the good spotlight, expressing his deep admiration for his talents and honouring his many great attainments.

Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message, “I’m deeply happy to hear about the conferment of a prestigious Honourary Fellowship on Dr Lasisi Olagunju by the Nigerian Academy of Letters. The honour goes beyond just the platform but speaks to the increasing recognition for Dr Olagunju’s incredible works and their contributions to enriching knowledge.

“I congratulate Dr Olagunju for the honour that the Fellowship confers on him and appreciate him for always putting Osun state in the news for very good reasons. Joining many eminent Nigerians on the NAL Fellowship is an exceptional feat, and I celebrate him for the achievement.”

Governor Adeleke expressed hope that his passion for truth and informed commentary will continue to make Osun proud and inspire young people in the state and beyond to be unwavering in pursuing success in their chosen fields without compromise whatsoever.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

