First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has cautioned that Nigerian young girls must be cautious about preserving their cultural identity amidst fashion trends.

She gave the warning at an event tagged, “Celebrating the organised” as part of activities to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

Her words; “We are not hosting MET Gala, nakedness is not beauty. We don’t accept nakedness in our culture. We know who we are, don’t lose who we are. The men are clothed and the young beautiful girls are going naked”.

She expressed concern that without intervention, the current state of society could lead to children losing their identity.

The First Lady urged women to become unifying forces in their homes and communities to drive greater prosperity for the nation.