NAJUC writes AGF, DSS, NUJ, seeks protection over alleged attacks by Sowore’s supporters

The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja Chapter, has appealed to security agencies and relevant authorities to protect its members over attacks by alleged supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The association said its members had been subjected to harassment, intimidation and threats while covering Sowore’s trial over allegations of cyberbullying President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore is facing a two-count charge, filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly describing Tinubu as a criminal in a post on his official X handle, @YeleSowore. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a petition dated November 13, and addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Director-General of the DSS, the association called for urgent intervention over the alleged attacks on its members.

The petition was also copied to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the chairman of the NUJ, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council.

In the petition signed by its chairman, Olakunle Olasanmi, NAJUC said its members had repeatedly faced attacks whenever Sowore’s case came up for hearing, making it difficult for them to discharge their professional responsibilities.

Titled, “Complaints Of Attacks, Threats, and Intimidation Against Journalists Covering The Federal High Court, Abuja, By Omoyele Sowore, Sydney Godwin And Their Supporters”, the petition called on the authorities to ensure the safety of journalists covering the court.

“We write to bring to your notice the several attacks on our members covering the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, one Sydney Godwin and their supporters”, it alleged.

“Sir, each time this case comes up in court, supporters of Sowore, who besiege the Court in their hundreds, intimidate and harass everyone, including our members who go about their lawful duties in the court.

“Specifically, on November 11, our members were harassed, intimidated and their property destroyed by supporters of Omoyele Sowore.

“On that same day, some of our members recounted their ordeals in the hands of Sowore’s supporters.

“The chairman of the association, Olakunle Olasanmi had the windshield of his car smashed at the entrance gate of the Court.”

“The windshield of the car, a Toyota Venza was shattered by Sowore’s supporters who have always been notorious for unruly behaviours each time the criminal case filed against him by the Department of State Services comes up before the Court.

“Sir, as journalists covering the court, we are finding it extremely difficult doing our jobs as we receive one attack or the other, either from Omoyele Sowore or his supporters, each time the case comes up.

“We are therefore, seeking protection from Sowore and his supporters to be able to do our jobs without fear of molestation and intimidation by anybody.

“As it stands Sir, our lives and property are no longer safe because of fear of attacks, threats and intimidation from Sowore and his men”, the petition stated.